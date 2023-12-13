For a previous report on this story, view the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A trial date has been set for a former Franklin County public defender accused of possessing child pornography in his home.

Stephen Chinn, 39, faces federal charges related to possessing material depicting child sexual abuse after he turned himself in to the U.S. District Court of Southern Ohio on Sept. 20. A trial date, originally scheduled for Nov. 27, was rescheduled for March 11 after defense attorneys filed for a continuance.

Stephen Chinn. (Courtesy Photo/Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

Council for Chinn filed the motion on Oct. 23 in order to further investigate the case and review discovery evidence.

Chinn was indicted on three charges of transporting, receiving, and possessing child pornography, which Grandview Heights police said they discovered in his home in August. Officers took Chinn into custody on Aug. 16 and found evidence of the explicit material on several electronic devices. He was originally charged with two counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

The indictment document stated that Chinn allegedly downloaded and saved child sexual abuse material from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13. Police said a mobile forensics team found more than 4,000 images and videos of pre-pubescent children being sexually abused. Police did not believe that Chinn had any direct contact with the victims depicted in the evidence recovered.

Chinn, who was released on a $2,500 bond for the previous charges, was ordered not to have any contact with minors, no internet usage and to surrender his passport.

The federal charges announced in September supersede the local charges.

Franklin County Public Defender Director Yeura Venters confirmed that Chinn tendered his resignation on Sept. 26. It was accepted the following day and became effective immediately.