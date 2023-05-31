COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A child has been taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital after a near-drowning incident at a hotel near Polaris Fashion Place on Wednesday.

Authorities responded to a hotel in the 8600 block of Orion Place on Wednesday afternoon after a report of a near drowning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The child’s age is unknown but a police dispatcher states the child is in serious condition.

This is a developing story and NBC4 will provide updates as they become available.