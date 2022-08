COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A child was injured in a shooting in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood of Columbus Monday evening.

According to Columbus police, the shooting happened on the 600 block of East 2nd Avenue at approximately 7:19 p.m.

The victim was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in stable condition. Police have not released the age of the child.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.