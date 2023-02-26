COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A juvenile is hospitalized after a shooting Sunday afternoon on the west side of Columbus.

Columbus police said the shooting was reported at 1:42 p.m. on the 2700 block of West Mound Street in the South Central Hilltop neighborhood. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital. Police dispatchers could not give the victim’s condition.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

No further information is available.