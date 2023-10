COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A child has been hospitalized after a house fire in west Columbus on Friday.

Authorities responded to the 3500 block of Harding Drive at about 9 a.m. on Friday after report of a fire, according to Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Jeffrey Geitter. Now contained, the fire had trapped two firefighters in the basement who escaped without needing treatment.

The child was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in stable condition.

It is unknown what caused the fire.