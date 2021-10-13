COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A child was taken to the hospital after police said the child was hit by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to the 400 block of South Waverly Street at approximately 5:05 p.m.

The vehicle involved in the accident remained at the scene.

Police said the child’s age could be 2 or 3-years-old, based on calls made to 911.

The victim was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital. Their condition has not been released.

No further information is available at this time.