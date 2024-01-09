COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City Schools says it is terminating one of its bus drivers Tuesday after a child was found unattended in one of the district’s bus compounds.

CCS Chief of Communications Letrece Griffin confirmed a student was found in a school bus Friday morning in the district’s bus compound on Morse Road. She did not share which school the student attended, but did note the district was taking action against the driver of the bus.

“Upon notification of the incident, the transportation department immediately removed the driver from duty and launched a thorough investigation, which has concluded,” Griffin said. “We are taking steps to terminate the driver.”

Griffin said the district understood the “anxiety” the incident may raise, and that it was taking “proactive and decisive steps” to address the situation.

“Our transportation department will comprehensively review procedures to prevent a recurrence, including professional development and retraining,” Griffin said.