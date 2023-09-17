COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A child is dead after being hit by a pickup truck in East Columbus Sunday evening.

Columbus police said the accident happened at approximately 7:03 p.m. on the 2800 block of East 6th Avenue.

A group of children had gotten out of a Ford pickup truck that was parked outside of a home. As the truck began pulling away, one of the children ran out in front of it, getting hit by the truck.

The child was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where they were pronounced dead at 7:56 p.m.

The investigation into the accident is continuing. There is no word on what, if any, charges will be filed.