Scene of a shooting on the 1600 block of Kenmore Road that left one child in critical condition on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A child is in critical condition after being shot in South Linden on Sunday afternoon, according to Columbus police.

Police say officers went to the 1600 block of Kenmore Road just after 1:30 p.m. and found one child suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to CPD, the child was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

No further information is known at this time. Follow NBC4 for the latest on this developing story.