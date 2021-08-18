17-year-old, 12-year-old among three people shot in Franklinton

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating a shootout that injured a 12-year-old and two others Wednesday morning on Greenfield Drive.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 12:14 a.m., Wednesday, a vigil was being held in the 800 block of Greenfield Drive for a murder victim in the same apartment complex early Tuesday morning.

Police say during the vigil, a gray car pulled in front of the attendees and a suspect began shooting a gun, hitting three people.

The victims included a 12-year-old boy, a 17-year-old male, and a 21-year-old male.

Two of the victims were shot in the abdomen and were transported to an area hospital by a friend. They have been stabilized.

The third victim was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the knee.

Police say investigators recovered a total of 84 spent handgun shell casings.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.