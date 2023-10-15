COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people have been taken to area hospitals after a fire erupted in a home near Whitehall, according to the Columbus Division of Fire.

CFD Chief Jeff Geitter said the fire, reported around noon at 1470 Benson Dr., left a child and an adult in critical condition. Firefighters rescued both victims, as well as a dog, from the home.

Medical crews took the adult to Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center, while the child went to Nationwide Children’s Hospital for treatment. The Columbus Division of Fire had not shared a possible cause of the fire as of 1 p.m.