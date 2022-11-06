COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A young boy has died from drowning after being found in a pond at an apartment complex in northwest Columbus Sunday.

According to the Columbus Division of Fire, the incident was reported at approximately 3:03 p.m. on the 5400 block of Bermuda Bay Drive. Police and fire officials were unsure of the child’s age.

The child was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:11 p.m.

Circumstances around the drowning are not known.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted when it becomes available.