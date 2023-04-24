COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fast-food chicken and waffles shop that charmed Ohio University students and Athens residents alike is relocating to Columbus.

After a nearly two-year stint of dishing out fried chicken sandwiches drizzled with syrup on Court Street, B.B.C. Chicken N’ Waffles has parted ways in February with its southeast Ohio loyalists, heading north to set up shop at Columbus Food Hall in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood, according to the restaurant’s social media.

Its menu — for delivery and take-out only — boasts a large lineup of fried chicken stacked between two waffles, with mac and cheese, waffle fries, chicken-only meals and a slew of sauces also available to customers. For kids or anyone craving a smaller sandwich, B.B.C. offers chicken and waffle sliders.

The fast-food restaurant makes sandwiches as simple as the “B.B.C.”, complete with chicken, syrup and two waffles, and as complex as its “Magnum B.B.C.”, with all the usual fixtures plus pork belly bacon.

It is set to open at 1282 Essex Ave. in coming weeks.