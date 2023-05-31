COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An annual festival with local chicken food trucks, breweries, live music, and interactive art installations is returning to Columbus this weekend.

The Chicken and Beer Festival is back for the fifth year from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday at Dodge Park in Franklinton with eight local food trucks, games and more than 40 merchants. The festival is benefiting Use Your Ears, a non-profit organization that connects Columbus-area youth with a network of music-related resources, workshops and opportunities.

(Courtesy Photo/Chicken and Beer Festival)

“Our goal is to provide an all-inclusive day of family-fun for one of the first neighborhoods in the greater Columbus area,” the festival states on its site. “Franklinton is rich with history and culture.”

This year’s food vendors include favorite local trucks offering unique chicken dishes, from fried and grilled to classic and jerk. The lineup features bourbon chicken from Chef Shack, barbeque from Good and Tasty and Fat Boy Q, Peruvian cuisine from Rocoto Foods, chicken wings from WingTime and southern comfort food from Taesty’s.

A map of this weekend’s festival. (Courtesy Photo/Chicken and Beer Festival)

Fesitval-goers can also order slushies and fresh beverages from The Juice Box and gourmet sandwiches from Fancy Feeding You. In addition, Columbus Brewing Company and several breweries will be at the festival with featured beverages, including an IPA, the American Lager, the Margarita Playa tart ale and the German-style Summer Teeth lager.

Seven music acts are performing on Saturday, including a DJ, a local hip-hop cultural based dance studio and a jazz, soul, hip-hop fusion band. View the festival’s full performance schedule here:

DJ CMoney from noon to 2 p.m.

Blucone from 2 to 2:45 p.m.

Ebri Yahloe from 3 to 3:45 p.m.

Luv Baski, Tronee Threat and Teezy From The Clair from 4 to 4:45 p.m.

Works of Freedom/Flavor’d Flow Studios from 5 to 5:45 p.m.

Mistar Anderson from 6 to 6:45 p.m.

Tylur Starks from 7 to 7:45 p.m.

After perusing the merchant mall with dozens of vendors, festival-goers can participant in the interactive art booths along with cornhole and giant pong.

Learn more about the Chicken and Beer Festival here.