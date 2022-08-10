A Chick-fil-A restaurant is seen in a file image taken on Jan. 2, 2015. (Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For the next month and a half, Columbus residents will have multiple opportunities to get free breakfast from Chick-fil-A.

Every Wednesday from August 10 to September 28, Chick-fil-A restaurants in the area will offer a surprise free breakfast item to everyone who goes to dine-in or drive-thru.

The days the promotion is offered will be:

August 10

August 17

August 24

August 31

September 7

September 14

September 21

September 28

The restaurant says that a different, free breakfast item will be available each week from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at participating Columbus Chick-fil-A’s.

