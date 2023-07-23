COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – For the next two days, more than 100 cheer squads and 2,000 cheerleaders are converging on the Greater Columbus Convention Center.

The National Youth Activities Associations’ annual Cheerleading National Championships kicked off Sunday with competition for ages seven and up, but the association offers programs for children from 4 to 18 years old.

Teams flipped, danced, and hurled their hearts out, hoping to get a good score from the judges. The winning team of this year’s event brings home a boatload of awards.

“The prize for our national champions is a team banner that they can place at the facility that they practice at and they are also going home with a national champion jersey and, of course, bragging rights,” Champion Force Athletics Michigan Program Director Lisa Connor said.

Day two of the event is Monday beginning at 7 a.m., and a one-day pass for the public is available for $15.