COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) is making scheduled changes to a handful of bus lines starting Monday.

The following transit lines are affected by changes:

5 Refugee / W 5th Avenue

21 Hilliard-Rome

41 Crosswoods – Polaris

42 Sharon Woods

43 Westerville

44 Easton

45 New Albany

46 Gahanna

51 Reynoldsburg

61 Grove City

71 Hilliard

72 Tuttle

73 Dublin

74 Smoky Row

75 Arlington / W. 1st Ave.

102 N.High/Polaris Pkwy

For more on the new schedules, including times and stops, click here.

According to COTA, the changes are made three times a year (January, May, and September) and include adjustments to improve travel times, modified service, and construction-related route changes.

Two other summer-related bus lines will also be brought back in service. Beginning May 7, Zoo Bus, which provides transportation to and from downtown Columbus to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, will begin. The service will run every weekend in May, and then beginning on Memorial Day, it will run seven days a week through Labor Day.

Additionally, AirConnect, which provides transportation to and from John Glenn International Airport to downtown Columbus, will be running for select events. The special bus line services the Greater Columbus Convention Center and 20 hotels in the downtown area, providing service every 30 minutes during select events. For a list of those events, click here.