COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther is set to be sworn in for his third term on Saturday.

The mayor will officially be sworn in with an inauguration ceremony on Jan. 6 at COSI. The Ginther Inaugural Committee invited the community to his inauguration, as well as a free day of family fun at COSI. The event is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the swearing-in ceremony taking place at the COSI main stage at 2 p.m.

While tickets are free, there are a limited number available, so an RSVP is required to receive a ticket. You can RSVP for the event here. Tickets come with a free food voucher.

Ginther is beginning his third term after a November election saw him face off against Joe Motil. The incumbent mayor defeated Motil with 64.08% of the vote.