COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A central Ohio non-profit organization is making major changes to how it serves the community after a man threatened to shoot employees.

The CEO of IMPACT Community Action said a man made the threat Tuesday after he was asked to return during walk-in hours to receive services. The agency, which provides financial assistance and professional development classes, closed its doors shortly after the threat. IMPACT representatives said the center will reopen Friday for appointments only.

Agency leaders said while there are still dedicated to serving those throughout central Ohio, the safety of staff and other clients is a major concern.

“It’s very unfortunate because now it restricts how we have to serve customers,” said IMPACT CEO Bo Chilton. “It means there’s some people we may not be able to get to as quickly who need those walk-in appointments, but unfortunately, we have to balance the safety and security of our staff and customers with our accessibility.”

Chilton said the move to an appointment-only model is permanent and the agency also has plans to increase security at its south side office.