COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The United States and Canada will play for Olympic gold Wednesday in women’s hockey.

As the women take center stage at the games, members of Central Ohio Girls Hockey said they’ll be watching and rooting for Team USA.

Six years ago, volunteer organizers with Central Ohio Girls’ Hockey said they wanted to build a strong community of female players when they started the non-profit organization. Today, girls of almost any age can find a team to play with at local ice rinks, including Chiller Easton, where players said they felt inspired by Team USA competing for gold at the Winter Games.