COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — There’s concern in the small business community since the website for Jane, an online marketplace, has gone down, and the Utah-based company has not responded to messages.

“I think someone should have to answer for what has happened here,” said Natalie Pariano, owner of NatterDoodle.

The Clintonville-based shop sells dish towels, earrings, crafts and more. One of the places Pariano sold her products was on Jane. The company processed customers’ payments, kept a percentage, and sent the rest to sellers like Pariano and others. Pariano said Jane still has at least $1,200 she’s owed and tens of thousands of dollars other sellers are owed.

“We’re talking a huge chunk of money for a lot of small businesses, us included,” Pariano said. “A lot of people are going to be suffering around the holidays because of this, the income they were planning to use maybe to do their own holiday shopping, is at risk, is really scary.”

Pariano first noticed Jane’s website was down on Friday. As of Tuesday, it was still down, only showing the message, “Down for maintenance.” The company has not responded to messages from Pariano or other sellers.

“To see something like this happen, a platform we all relied on as a source of making income and now it just essentially vanishing into thin air, no communication, it really feels like embezzlement and like we’ve been stolen from, it’s really really upsetting,” Pariano said.

NBC4 has also reached out to Jane and has not heard back. Jane is based in Lehi, Utah. The Lehi Police Department (LPD) is investigating.

“It’s wrong, it’s just wrong so I really hope someone is made to answer for this,” Pariano said.

At least 100 reports have been filed with LPD, according to a department spokesperson. They also said a detective visited the company office but the doors were locked.

A former Jane employee who wanted to remain anonymous told the NBC affiliate in Salt Lake that employees were let go Friday without severance.