COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Noteworthy central Ohio restaurants and bars announced they would be closing in 2023, including the 94th Aero Squadron, Jack’s Corner Pub, McCormick & Schmick’s, two Del Taco joints, several O’Charley’s locations and more.

Listed below are prominent restaurants that closed in 2023.

Laden with aviation and military memorabilia and a stone’s throw away from John Glenn International Airport, the restaurant at 5030 Sawyer Road closed in June.

The restaurant known for its street food and gourmet sandwiches closed its Easton Town Center location in October.

Open for more than a decade, the café at 5701 Parkville St. shut its doors in April.

Located at 121 S. High St., the restaurant closed in February.

The brewery at 951 Robinwood Ave. shut its doors in December.

The chain at 22 Polaris Parkway known for fried chicken inside waffle cones, with restaurants across the nation and in the United Arab Emirates, closed its only Columbus-area location less than one year after opening.

Chick’nCone closed at 422 Polaris Pkwy. in Westerville. (Courtesy Photo/Chick’n Cone)

The Upper Arlington coffee shop named Aug. 20 as its closing day at the 3714 Riverside Dr. location, after serving espresso and brewed coffee at the Golden Bear Center for more than 20 years. However, it wasn’t the end for the business, as Colin’s Coffee reopened in November as a partner inside of the Daily Growler.

The company’s original bar space attached to its brewery at 2555 Harrison Road closed in December with plans to reopen in the spring,

The joint at 15 E. Winter St. in Delaware closed in October with plans to reopen as a new concept.

The long-standing restaurant at 2855 Indianola Ave. closed in September, replaced by a Yellow Springs Brewery taproom and kitchen.

The historic diner at 1881 S. High St. closed this past fall.

Dragon Donuts confirmed on Feb. 1 the closure of its shop, located at 1288 W. 5th Ave. in the Fifth by Northwest neighborhood, on social media.

Dragon Donuts’ former storefront wedged between other shops in the Fifth by Northwest neighborhood. (Courtesy Photo/Franklin County Auditor’s Office)

The nation’s second-largest Mexican restaurant chain, Del Taco closed two of its Ohio locations. The quick-service restaurant is no longer welcoming guests at 23601 U.S. 23 South in Circleville and at 2079 S. Main St. in Bellefontaine.

The vegan burger joint at 1437 N. High St. closed in December.

Figlio Wood-Fired Pizza, owned by Peter and Laurie Danis, shut down in Upper Arlington’s Golden Bear Center on July 29.

The ’50’s-themed diner known for its vintage neon sign closed after more than 75 years of service in January. The space reopened in November as “Michael’s Goody Boy” after new ownership remodeled the location.

The bakery at 5311 Westpointe Plaza Drive closed in May.

The restaurant at 1777 Hilliard Rome Road closed in September.

The sandwich shop by the owners of Fox in the Snow announced it would close in January, with the hopes of reopening under a new sales model.

Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein announced in December that the city and the owners of Jack’s Corner Pub, located at 2480 Summit St., signed a final agreement that Jack’s will remain indefinitely closed, with the owners placing the establishment’s liquor permit in the hands of the state.

Columbus police investigate a fatal shooting at Jack’s Corner Pub on Summit Street, July 28, 2023. (NBC4)

The Indian fusion restaurant closed its Brewery District location at 560 S. High St. closed in October.

The south Columbus deli, pizza and music space at 701 Parsons Ave closed in January.

The Short North restaurant at 1014 N. High St. was ordered to close in July, 10 months after a man was beaten to death outside the bar.

The restaurant in Bridge Park announced its abrupt closure in October, just one week after earning multiple first-place ratings at the Taste of Dublin festival.

The steakhouse closed its Easton Town Center location in January.

Mellow Mushroom at 2170 Polaris Pkwy. welcomed its last guests on June 12 after franchise owner Colby Zachrich announced in May the location would be closing.

Three Mix Food Hall locations in central Ohio Krogers closed after about a year of operation. A collaboration between California-based Kitchen United and Kroger, Mix Food Hall was a multi-restaurant to-go dining experience featuring businesses such as Pei Wei, Hardee’s, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit and more.

Open for less than a year, the Gahanna restaurant at 64 Granville St. closed in September.

O’Charley’s shuttered two more Columbus restaurants in November after closing four Ohio locations in August.

(NBC4 Photo/Ava Boldizar)

The pub’s location at 4416 N. High Street announced in May that the eatery had permanently closed.

The longtime Chinese restaurant at 2300 S. High St. announced in May it would be permanently closing.

The restaurant at 1021 W. 5th Ave. closed its doors in January following the death of owner Rudy Tirado-Gonzalez.

The brewery at 2419 Scioto Harper Dr. announced closed for good on July 30.

Smokehouse Brewing Company, located at 1130 Dublin Rd., announced on its social media pages that its closing on Jan. 2.

(Courtesy Photo/Smokehouse Brewing Co.)

After more than 40 years, the bakery at 2119 Polaris Parkway closed in early fall.

The café located at 680 N. Pearl St. closed its doors for good in August after 17 years in business.

The Polaris eatery at 8791 Lyra Drive closed on June 12 after three years.

Winking Lizard Tavern at 496 Polaris Parkway in Westerville closed on Dec. 22, the chain announced on social media. The post said the location hasn’t thrived since businesses and offices in the area started vacating in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Woody’s Wing House at 161 E. Campus View Boulevard shut its doors effective immediately in October after the site was purchased by Sheetz for $3,750,000 on Aug. 29.

Yabo’s Tacos at 4046 W. Powell Road is no longer welcoming guests after moving the Powell location’s operations to the chain’s Lewis Center restaurant, the chain announced on social media. At 5915 Evans Farm Blvd., the 2,500-square-foot Lewis Center location with a wraparound bar and a 500-square-foot patio opened last fall.

Yabo’s Tacos at 4046 W. Powell Road is no longer welcoming guests. (Courtesy Photo/Yabo’s Tacos)

The restaurant at 119 E. 5th Ave. closed in June.