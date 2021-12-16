COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Help from central Ohio is on its way to the tornado-ravaged areas of western Kentucky. The help is coming from some Columbus area residents who know western Kentucky well. Ratul Ahmed and Logan Davis grew up in the Mayfield area. They played high school soccer together in Mayfield.

“It was tough to see the place you grew up in, the place that’s a part of you just decimated,” said Ahmed.

He’s collected thousands of dollars in donations and has already been back to the Mayfield to help. He’s brought enough supplies to fill his car each time he’s been back in town. Davis is taking supplies this weekend. Friends and co-workers gave him money for supplies he’s taking down Saturday. His wife, Jessica, is filling her car with supplies. The trip was already planned before the tornados, and now the trip has much more meaning.

“It’s more than a holiday trip at this point,” he said. “We were planning to go home this weekend no matter what and I think now it’s how do we use that planned trip for good.”

All of their family members are okay. Davis said he’s been in touch with people in Mayfield to make sure he brings what’s needed the most. His car was packed with extension cords and other items to be used with generators. He has vivid memories of growing up in Mayfield, and seeing the images of destruction has been difficult for him.

“It is home, I think everyone who’s moved away, you probably have a unique relationship with home because you no longer live there. And I think when we get there it’ll be heart-wrenching to know the place is gone but so is everything so many people have worked hard for,” he said.

He is planning to drive down Saturday morning and stay until the new year. He’s also planning on volunteering while there. Ahmed is scheduling another trip shortly after the new year.

“When you realize people don’t have shelter, don’t have the bare necessities, the least I can do is bring it down there,” he said.