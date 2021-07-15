Central Ohio resident arrested in Jan. 6 breach of U.S. Capitol

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A central Ohio resident is facing charges in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Erik Rau was arrested Thursday in Columbus. He is facing charges of entering a restricted building and disrupting the conduct of the federal government, among other charges.

According to a criminal complaint from the FBI, Rau was identified after Derek Jancart, a Canal Winchester resident who also entered the Capitol, was arrested. Jancart was shown photos of people inside the building, and he identified Rau.

The same day, Rau contacted the U.S. Marshals office in Columbus on his own.

They were just two of the people seen breaching and entering the Capitol as Congress met to certify Joe Biden’s win over Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election. Trump held a rally moments earlier in which he repeated his claims that the election had been stolen from him.