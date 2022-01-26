COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio political science experts said they were not surprised by the announcement Wednesday that U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer was retiring.

Political science professors from both Ohio State University and Capital University said in the coming days to hear about possible replacements put forth by President Joe Biden.

Two of those names that have been mentioned in the hours after the announcement include U.S. Circuit Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson of the court of appeals for Washington D.C., and Leondra Kruger, a justice on California’s Supreme Court.

Ohio State University political science professor Dr. Nathaniel Swigger said he wasn’t surprised with the announcement but is surprised at the timing of the news.

As for the 6-3 conservative majority makeup of the court, the professors are pointing out Breyer’s replacement is likely not going to shift the balance of power on the high court.

“I think they’re going to be very careful about picking this nominee and making sure this process goes as smoothly as possible,” Swigger said. “It’s also one of several priorities the administration is working on right now. So again, less controversy is better.”

Both professors said the decision is a big one for the Biden administration, as whoever is appointed to the court will likely serve well beyond Biden’s presidency.