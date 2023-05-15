COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Known for catchy posts on social media and hundreds and thousands of followers, a central Ohio plastic surgeon is pleading her case as her license to practice medicine remains in question.

In November of 2022, Dr. Katherine Grawe, who practices at her office called Roxy Plastic Surgery, was notified that her license was suspended by the Ohio Medical Board.

The hearing that started Monday served as a chance for Grawe to address the allegations against her.

In questioning that lasted for hours, Grawe discussed the origins of her practice as well as her social media use.

NBC4 reviewed the videos on the account @doctorroxy which is now listed as private. In the videos, you can see the doctor performing dances, telling surgery-related jokes, and answering viewer questions. The videos showing her doing actual operations as mentioned by the state have since been removed.

Documents from the state sent to Grawe reveal that in November 2022, it was ordered that her license be suspended and she ceases practicing medicine.

The notice cited letters warning Grawe that she was previously asked to address concerns of patient privacy on social media as early as 2018. The notice also cites three patients treated between 2020 and 2022 that the medical board considers having been treated inappropriately or given improper discharge papers.

Mary Jenkins is a former patient of Grawe who successfully won a negligence settlement in 2019 after she claims the tissue of her breast reconstruction died.

Jenkins said she was shocked and concerned to see her former doctor on the app Tik Tok playing to thousands of followers.

“I wonder if these people who look at the videos have any idea that she was found medically negligent,” Jenkins said.