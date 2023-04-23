COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Members of the central Ohio chapter of the Parents of Murdered Children and Other Homicide Victims gathered for a memorial Sunday in honor of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

The event, held at Franklin Park Conservatory, was an opportunity for friends and family to keep the legacy of their loved ones alive.

Attendees went around and each said one word they used to describe those they lost, using words like gifted, laughter, courageous, and loved.

There was also a moment for a solemn roll call of all the names lost to violence from the central Ohio chapter.

The memorial concluded with everyone singing a song together, and a rendition of Amazing Grace played on bagpipes.

One couple who attended the event lost their daughter and grandson to violence nearly 43 years ago, and the crime is still unsolved.

“You’ve got your criminal going to prison and that,” said father and grandfather Don Hochuli. “We’ve been in prison, so to speak, for our whole life. Like I said, it’s something that you don’t get over; you get through. Your whole life changes.”

Hochuli said the organization is important to him because while he may not know what happened to someone, he understands how they feel.