COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Military members put their lives on the line for our country every day, but sadly, many suffer in silence with post-traumatic stress when they return from duty.

The nonprofit organization Save A Warrior aims to shine a light on veteran suicide and help service members heal with a unique war detox program.

Save A Warrior began in 2012 in California, but when Adam Carr, a central Ohio veteran, experienced what he calls this life-saving program, he felt inspired to join the leadership team and bring the organization’s headquarters to Ohio. Their mission: To save lives.