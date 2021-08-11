Central Ohio non-profits team up to help fight food insecurity

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Around 1 in 4 children in Ohio don’t know where their next meal is coming from, according to Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization.

This summer, three local non-profits have teamed up to help those kids living with food insecurity.

“You know it’s so crucial because it’s just part of the collective well-being of a child, right?” said Jared Buerger, director of Afterschool and Summer Services at the Children’s Hunger Alliance. “The meal is certainly a huge part of that, but also to pair that with the physical activity and things to enrich the mind.”

From sports equipment to books and nutritious meals, all these items were given away at St. Stephen’s Community House, through the work of the Children’s Hunger Alliance, the Lindy Infante Foundation, and the 2nd and 7 Foundation.

The organizations chose the St. Stephen’s Community House to better reach families who are at a higher risk for food insecurity.

“As an agency, we will continue sponsoring afterschool programs, childcare centers, and you know, other places where kids congregate, or have distributions like this where kids can take meals to go, because of the pandemic,” Buerger said.

These efforts are helping many families who are in desperate need today.

“I mean, there’s no way around it,” said Roberta Hubbard, a grandmother from Columbus. “Yes, it has affected us.”

Hubbard and her 5-year-old granddaughter came to St. Stephen’s to help themselves and their family. She said the cost of supporting a family can sometimes be too much for one person to bear.

“You can’t always get everything that you need, you know, at the store,” Hubbard said. “I mean, you know, you got to help each other. So that’s what I’m doing, I’m helping us and helping them.”

