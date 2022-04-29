COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A central Ohio man who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 was slapped with a prison and probation sentence Friday.

Oliver Sarko, who was arrested in Columbus in April 2021, was sentenced Friday to thirty days in prison and three years probation after pleading guilty to “parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol Building” during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection, according to court records from the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

A court affidavit reported that Sarko made several posts on Snapchat while he participated in the insurrection, including one with the caption, “We’re in.” Other Snapchat videos featured Sarko saying, “We won’t let you steal this country” and “Fight for Trump.”

Camera footage from the Capitol showed Sarko inside the building and outside the office door of Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Oregon), the affidavit said.

The U.S. Department of Justice is pursuing criminal charges against those who entered the Capitol shortly after former President Donald Trump held a rally on the National Mall.

During the insurrection, Vice President Mike Pence and both houses of Congress were meeting to count the electoral votes to certify Trump’s loss to Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.