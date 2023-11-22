COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A central Ohio man is giving back this holiday season, helping out a place which he said saved his life.

Jeremy Smith has come a long way from where he was about 10 years ago. He was 88 pounds and in the depths of an alcohol addiction. He said he was sick and tired of being sick and tired, so family members took him to the hospital where he spent about a month in a medically induced coma.

“I never thought I’d be where I am today,” Smith said. “Because of all the alcohol and everything else that was in my system, they wanted to make sure I wouldn’t die. I had three days left to live. 72 hours they told my parents.”

After he was released from the hospital, he went to Maryhaven, an addiction recovery center. That’s where his life turned around.

“Saved my life. It showed me I can be a man, showed me what it’s like to care for people,” Smith said.

Smith has been sober for about 10 years. He met Kimberly, his wife, at Maryhaven. She’s been sober for seven years. They recently helped out the place which helped them. They both work for Kroger. The couple organized a donation and delivery of turkeys, treats and more for Maryhaven.

“It gives them hope. It gives them perspective and it shows them that there is people out there that care, that understand,” Kimberly said.

The Smiths know what it’s like to be in treatment during the holidays so they wanted to make it easier for the people whose places they once held. While Smith never previously thought he’d be where he is today, he’s glad he is.

“When it comes from another addict, a recovering addict, I think it helps a lot because they see how you are and how you changed and it’s important because not a lot of people get that love,” he said.

It was not the first time the Smiths helped those at Maryhaven and it certainly won’t be the last.