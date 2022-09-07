COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio leaders are back home after a half-day forum in the nation’s capital.

Leaders were in D.C. Wednesday for an event event organized by the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs and the Office of Public Engagement. Mayor Andrew Ginther, Franklin County commissioners and others attended.

“Really got to share the impact the federal legislation has made a difference for local communities and for everyday people,” said Erica Crawley, President of the Franklin County Board of Commissioners.

She was on a panel during the forum and spoke about workforce development. Much of the forum included discussions about how actions of President Biden’s administration have affected Ohio. Leaders from others parts of the state were at the forum as well.

“It’s necessary to be able to have this partnership and be able to have a direct access to the administration to talk about the successes but also talk about the challenges we may continue to face,” said Crawley.

Wednesday’s event was the first of two this week where the White House will be focusing on Ohio. Intel’s ceremonial groundbreaking in New Albany is on Friday. President Biden is set to be there.

“I think it’s a real boom to central Ohio. You like to be on the federal government’s agenda for positive things,” said Paul Beck, Emeritus Professor of Political Science at Ohio State University.

As for Wednesday’s forum, Beck says there was likely some political motivation behind it.

“Big cities are heavily supportive of Democratic candidates so there’s a political angle to this as well I think the Biden administration wants to try to take advantage of,’ he said.

The name of the event was “Communities in Action: Building a Better Ohio.” It was the first in a series the White House is planning on having with other states.