COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – On Friday, Gov. Mike DeWine authorized the Ohio National Guard to come in and help relieve staffing strain on the state’s hospitals.

Some central Ohio health systems said Sunday night they remained unsure about what kind of assistance they would be getting from the National Guard.

OhioHealth and the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center have not heard whether they will be receiving National Guard assistance.

Mount Carmel released a statement that said, in part:

“Mount Carmel asked for non-clinical support within our hospitals from the National Guard, but haven’t received confirmation on our request. We are hopeful our request will be granted as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to increase, with potentially our largest surge yet on the horizon.”

A spokesperson with the National Guard said it is still working out details of deployment with the Ohio Department of Health.

During Friday’s press briefing, DeWine said staffing at the state’s hospitals is now making the treatment of patients more difficult. unlike earlier in the pandemic when PPE and available hospital beds were the issues,

A total of 1,050 members of the National Guard have been activated, with them going into hospitals starting Monday so they are in place at least until the end of the holiday season