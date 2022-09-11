COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Several communities throughout the nation and in central Ohio honored those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.

In Columbus, firefighters participated in the 9th annual Columbus 9/11 Stair Climb at Chase Tower Sunday, an event that also raised more than $30,000 in funding for the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) counseling services unit.

On Sept. 11, 2001, 343 firefighters lost their lives saving others. Now, 21 years later, community members and firefighters from all over Columbus and surrounding areas climbed 110 stories in their honor.

“These brave people went into a situation, you know, with a goal of saving as many people’s lives, you know, and ultimately paid the sacrifice,” said Wayne Township Volunteer Fire Department Chief Chris Wisong.

Beyond honoring those who lost their lives, the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation event aimed to keep their memory and their stories alive.

“That happened to our country, you know?” Wisong said. “It’s history, you know? It’s never going to go away. It is huge that we continue to honor and remember those that have helped shape our country to what it is today so that younger generation knows.”

Participants in the stair climb carried a badge of one of the fallen, putting names to the 343 faces and letting their stories be told, an important piece for those born after the 9/11 attacks.

“The first thing I saw when I walked in was the badges,” said Brody Poston with the Basil Joint Fire District. “Seeing that, knowing that person’s name and what rank they were, what fire department they worked at, it’s going to be an honor climbing for them.”

WESTERVILLE MEMORIAL EVENT

The Westerville fire division held its annual memorial event in First Responders Park, where families gathered to share and listen to stories of the attacks.

Brian Miller, chief of the Westerville Fire Division, said this is how they continue to keep the promise of never forgetting; never forgetting the lives lost, both those of civilians and first responders in the Sept. 11 attacks.

After Miller’s statement, the ringing of a bell, and the playing of “Taps,” Miller encouraged community members to take a walk in the park and share the stories of what they remember, helping educate younger generations.

“I know, myself, I have younger children who obviously weren’t around when Sept. 11 happened, so to never forget…it’s important that we all share the stories we experienced that day not only in our local communities, but as a nation, and keep that memory alive,” Miller said.

First Responders Park and its memorial includes a piece from the World Trade Center.

MOTTS MILITARY MUSEUM AND MADISON TOWNSHIP FIRE DEPARTMENT

One of the fire engines from Ground Zero was on display at the annual ceremony hosted by Motts Military Museum and the Madison Township Fire Department.

Members of the community joined the ceremony which included museum founder Warren Motts, retired Madison Township Fire Chief Robert Bates, FDNY EMS member Stephen Spelman, and Lt. Dominick Maggiore from FDNY EMS.

The speakers recounted their stories of where they were that day and what followed the attacks, highlighting the bond created between the FDNY and Ohio fire departments following the 9/11 attacks and honoring the nearly 3,000 lives lost that day.

OHIO STATEHOUSE

Flags have been placed on display on the lawn of the Ohio Statehouse, each flag standing for one life lost on Sept. 11. The memorial is on display and open to the public until noon Sept. 13.

Ohio Statehouse – 1 Capitol Square. Details.