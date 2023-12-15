COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Health leaders in central Ohio are warning the community after they’ve recently seen spikes of fatal overdoses.

Whenever the Franklin County Coroner’s Office determines there have been five or more fatal overdoses in a 24-hour period, it sends out an overdose alert. About midway through the month, it’s sent out at least three. It also sent out a carfentanil alert.

“Fentanyl is one hundred times more potent than morphine. Carfentanil is 10,000 times more potent which is very alarming. That’s why this is a surprise and something we should be very concerned about and we should be alerting our community partners to take action,” said Dr. Nathaniel Overmire, Franklin County Coroner.

Overmire said there were no carfentanil deaths in the county in 2021 or 2022. There have been at least seven this year, with four happening in the past two weeks, according to his office.

Darrell Francis and Junior Griggs, who both are in recovery at Maryhaven, know the devastating effects of the opioid epidemic. Francis said several of his family members fatally overdosed.

“So, it’s literally a crisis. And that’s the reason I got clean,” Francis said.

Griggs said before he started recovery, he used a drug he did not know was laced with fentanyl.

“That really opened my eyes when somebody switched my stuff with fentanyl and it basically killed me. Made me want to change,” Griggs said.

They know seeking help can be hard, but they hope sharing their experiences makes that step easier for someone.

“I love everybody and I want to see them change if they want to change and stuff. I might not know that person but I care,” Griggs said.

“You don’t have to die from this, you can make it, and that’s my message,” Francis said.

Dr. Mysheika Roberts, Columbus Public Health Commissioner, called the current situation in the community concerning. She encouraged people to seek out treatment. If they are going to use, she encourages the use of test strips, having naloxone available, and being with others.

“We’re seeing people in our community lose their lives and these are our neighbors, these are brothers, sisters, moms, dads, and just a horrible time to have to deal with this as a family who’s going through this,” Roberts said.

Roberts said it’s not unusual to see spikes around the holidays.

“It can be hard for individuals and they might find themselves going back to drugs they had not been on in some time or trying to get a higher dose of drugs just trying to deal with the stress of the holidays,” Roberts said.