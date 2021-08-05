Central Ohio health leaders to address current COVID-19 situation

Columbus

A 3-D rendering of the coronavirus (Getty Images).

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Health leaders throughout Central Ohio will be addressing the current COVID-19 situation during a press conference, Thursday.  

Columbus Public Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts will be joined by Franklin County Public Health Commissioner Joe Mazzola and several leaders with the area hospital systems to address the rising number of COVID-19 cases.  

Ohio saw more than 2,100 cases reported Wednesday, which was the most since April.  

The news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. You can watch it live on NBC4i.com.  

