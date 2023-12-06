COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio is set to glow with the vibrant spirit of Hanukkah.

Eight Nights of Fun, a series of festive and safe events hosted by Chabad Columbus, promises to be a beacon of unity, love, and Jewish pride. From a Menorah Lighting at Nationwide Arena to a Hanukkah candy cannon and dreidel drop in Westerville, the community is encouraged to share in the warmth of the season, embracing the rich traditions and culture of the cherished holiday.

Additional events around central Ohio include a celebration at Franklin Park Conservatory and a concert with NBC4’s own meteorologist Ben Gelber and his musical group, Friday Night Live.

Dec. 7, 4:30 p.m.

Maccabee Landing

• Chanukah Candy Cannon and Dreidel Drop at Bevelhymer Park Yellow Zone, 7950 Bevelhymer Road, Westerville, OH 40381.

Dec. 8, 4:30 p.m.

Friday Night of Lights

• Columbus Hanukkah family dinner at the Lori Schottenstein Chabad Center. Grand Menorah lighting followed by a fun, engaging, and delicious 3-course meal.

Dec. 9, 7:30 p.m.

Menorah lighting at Easton Town Square

• Doughnuts, Dreidels, Dancing and Apple Cider

Dec. 10, Doors Open: Noon, Puck Drop: 1 p.m.

Blue Jacket’s Menorah Lighting at Nationwide Arena

• Cheer on the Columbus Blue Jackets with the Jewish Community! Each ticket will include an exclusive Hebrew CBJ Beanie and Kosher food!

Dec. 10, 6 p.m.

Bexley Menorah Lighting at Drexel Circle

• Doughnuts, Dreidels, Dancing and Apple Cider

Dec. 11, 4:30 p.m.

Fire & Ice

• Ice Skating and Menorah Lighting at Easton Chiller

Dec. 11, 5 p.m.

Hanukkah Celebration at Franklin Park Conservatory

• Presented in partnership with the Jewish Community Center, the event will celebrate Hanukkah, the “Festival of Lights,” with children’s crafts, activities and entertainment. Festivities will include a public lighting of the menorah at 7 p.m.



Dec. 11, 7 p.m.

Holiday Klezmer Concert with Friday Night Live

• NBC4 meteorologist Ben Gelber returns with his group, Friday Night Live, to perform klezmer and traditional Jewish music, sharing stories to foster appreciation of these beautiful melodies.

At the Bexley Public Library, 2411 E Main St, Columbus, OH 43209

Dec. 12, 7 p.m.

The Ohio Statehouse Menorah Lighting

• The Ohio Statehouse Menorah Lighting and Party for Young Jewish Professionals.

Dec. 12, 7 p.m.

Menorah Lighting at the Mall at Tuttle Crossing

• Doughnuts, Dreidels, Dancing and Apple Cider

Dec. 13, 6:30 p.m.

Chanukah Winter Wonderland

• Featuring Chanukah Cookie Decorating and Whimsical Hanukkah Crafts at Kitchen of Life, 2525 E. Main Street.

Dec. 13, 6:30 p.m.

Cteen Chanukah Party

• Cteen Chanukah Party at Buckeye Race Way Indoor Electric Karting, Axe Throwing and Menorah Lighting.

Dec. 14, 7 p.m.

Menorah Lighting at Polaris Fashion Place

• Doughnuts, Dreidels, Dancing and Apple Cider

Dec. 14, 7 p.m.

Lattes and Latkes

• A Cozy Women’s Night Out as we celebrate the last night of Hanukkah with uplifting Torah inspiration.