COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – All around central Ohio on Monday, people will be commemorating the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

Nearly 3,000 lives will be honored with flags at the Ohio Statehouse and ceremonies throughout the country.

For the first time, the Ohio Department of Public Safety will hold a 9/11 climb at the Historic Crew Stadium to honor the more than 400 first responders who lost their lives during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Members of the 172nd Ohio State Highway Patrol cadet class will be joined by the Ohio Department of Public Safety director and the superintendent of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. They will be doing as many repetitions as possible of 100 stairs, 20 burpees, 30 sit-ups, and 40 lunges or air squats in 41 minutes and 20 seconds. That time represents the 412 first responders who died on Sept. 11.

Crossfit Crave in Selina has worked with OSHP for years on other events and came together to make Monday’s event happen.

The workout is partner-based – both participants do the stairs and then split up the rest of the workout.

“When the 412 first responders that perished on 9/11, they were going in as a group,” CrossFit Crave co-owner Matt Shindeldecker said. “They weren’t in there individually. They were helping others up as they were trying to climb the 110 flights.”

“So, by having elements like this, by participating, by publicizing events like this, it helps teach our kids why they’re able to do what they do, because of the sacrifice that others made for them,” CrossFit Crave co-owner Debbie Wagner added.

Everyone is invited to join in the workout, whether it’s at home or for first responders, at their departments.