COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Concussions and head injuries are once again at the center of many discussions after this week in the NFL.

By this point, most coaches, players, and doctors have seen what happened to Miami Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa when the team played the Cincinnati Bengals last Thursday.

Not only is Dr. Ben Bring with OhioHealth a team physician at the high school level; he played football growing up and in college. He has also dealt with a few concussions from his time on the field.

He said what happened to Tagovailoa was scary and shows why it’s important there are even more discussions about concussions and head safety at every level of athletics.

Last week, Tagovaioloa stumbled on the field after a hit. A few days later on Thursday, after being tackled, he went into a position doctors said was a sign of a brain injury.

Bring is a family and sports medicine physician and has been on the sidelines of high school games for ten years. He said making the right call for an injured player needs to include open and honest discussions with the player, trainers, doctors, and coaches.

“As a high school team physician, the most important thing I tell our athletes is, ‘Please be honest with me,’” he said. “Because 99.9% of our high school athletes are never going to play in the NFL and so you have your brain for the rest of your life.”