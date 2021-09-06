Central Ohio doctor returns to pandemic after offering Hurricane Ida aid

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A central Ohio doctor is back home after helping with Hurricane Ida relief in Louisiana.

Dr. Nicholas Kman, who returned to Ohio this past weekend, not only helped out in Louisiana, but he also helped with Hurricane Laura relief last hurricane season.

In between, he’s been helping with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ohio Task Force One, a search and recovery team, returned to Ohio this weekend after spending about a week in Louisiana. Kman is a physician and medical manager for the team.

Kman said one of the biggest challenges for the team was the heat, with the heat index reaching more than 100 degrees.

Even though Ohio Task Force One is back in Ohio, Kman doesn’t want people to forget all of the people who still don’t have power or other basic needs due to the storm.

“I think being out in the heat, though, gives you compassion for the fact that, people, we’re going to knock on their doors to see if they’re OK, going to collapsed structures, trailer parks where the houses are all devastated,” Kman said. “You realize those people are going to be in that heat for weeks to come.”

Kman returns to his job inside the emergency room at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Tuesday.