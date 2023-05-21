See a 2017 report on the shooting death of Marquelis Barnes in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Nearly six years later, authorities are still searching for the person, or people, who shot and killed 16-year-old Marquelis Barnes.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information that leads to their arrest or indictment in its Crime of the Week, the organization said.

Just before 2 a.m. on June 29, 2017, officers with the Columbus Division of Police responded to a reported shooting at a BP gas station on the corner of East Main Street and James Road near Eastmoor. They found a minor, 17, suffering from several gunshot wounds. Medics transported the victim to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

An hour later, officers found Barnes — who was also suffering from gunshot wounds — in a front yard near the gas station. Barnes was pronounced dead a little after 3 a.m.

Columbus police at the time said an investigation found that two groups of people began to fight in the gas station’s parking lot when at least one person started shooting, firing several rounds at the two victims.

Tips to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers Crime Stoppers are anonymous. The organization asked that anyone with information about this crime call them at (614) 461-8477 or submit a tip to their website at www.stopcrime.org.