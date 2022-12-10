COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Firefighters 4 Kids annual toy drive is a community staple and festive event that NBC4 and central Ohioans look forward to every year.

Firefighters 4 Kids continues to serve thousands of families and even more kids every year as hundreds came through CAS Saturday for the 44th NBC4 Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive in Columbus.

It’s thanks to toy drives like this one that the organization makes Christmas magic possible. 10-year-old William Greear says full cars and full hearts are what the holiday season is all about.

“It makes me feel super excited,” said Greear. “I’m excited that kids that don’t have that much get to have at least some toys to play with.”

Greear volunteered with his family Saturday as he, the NBC4 crew, a motorcycle club, and more worked alongside some of Columbus Fire’s finest men and women throughout the morning and afternoon. Dennis Janney, a member of the Columbus Flyers Disc Golf Club, packed his minivan full of toys as he has in the last several years.

“We raised 1,100 dollars plus additional toys that folks have donated,” he said. “Everyone steps up in a big way.” Another way Janney and the Disc Golf Club give back is by holding a tournament fundraiser to provide for families in need. “This year we had 62 competitors, and we really get a lot of participation from the crowd and it’s just a great thing to do.”

Some people at CAS were donating in honor of loved ones and to spread holiday cheer to Central Ohio families. Retired Columbus Fire battalion chief Doug Smith helped to fill up two semi-trucks brought by CFD full of presents.

This was the second year CAS hosted the toy drive and vice president Michael Dennis says seeing the support warms his heart, especially seeing the kids get their toys.

“Oh my gosh it is so so fun,” he said. “Even nicer is seeing the parents start to cry because they’re getting this bag of toys and they knew they weren’t going to have anything and now all of a sudden they have something.”

Even if you missed Saturday’s toy drive, there is still plenty of time to donate with Franklin County fire stations or any CME Federal Credit Union location accepting donations until Dec. 24. For everything you need to know about Firefighters 4 Kids, click here.