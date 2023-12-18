COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Pope Francis declared Monday that Roman Catholic priests can now bless same-sex couples, showing a shift in Vatican policy, but these blessings cannot resemble marriages or civil unions.

The declaration is significant.

Pastor Karen Muntzing with King Avenue United Methodist Church said her congregation is celebrating this win for the LGBTQ community.

“I think it’s just a celebration of freedom and permission if you will, which is really what the Pope gets to give is permission to celebrate and live more openly,” Muntzing said.

She said this is the first time the Church is acknowledging that God is present in a same-sex relationship.

“I think the significance is that it’s covenant, which means that it’s two people with God and it’s a relationship of fidelity, which we hope for, and faithfulness,” Muntzing said.

But the declaration does not change the fact that the Catholic Church doesn’t allow same-sex marriage.

Dr. Ben Huelskamp is the executive director of LOVEboldy, an organization that aims to help queer people flourish in Christianity. Huelskamp said the declaration does not go far enough.

“Rather than talking about this in terms of getting married, this is like if a priest was to bless two people on their 50th wedding anniversary,” he said. “It really doesn’t convey anything marriage-wise. It has no ecclesiastical standing for marriage.”

Huelskamp said Monday was a hopeful day for many queer Catholics, but it can’t stop here.

“It’s a little piece of hope for LGBTQ Roman Catholics,” he said. “It’s a really small step though. The Church definitely should go further to include those members fully within their church and not just as second- or third-class citizens.”

The Catholic Diocese of Columbus released a statement Monday saying the Vatican’s document speaks for itself and should be read thoroughly. A spokesman cited, in particular, the following passage: “it is essential to grasp the Holy Father’s concern that these non-ritualized blessings never cease being simple gestures that provide an effective means of increasing trust in God on the part of the people who ask for them, careful that they should not become a liturgical or semi-liturgical act, similar to a sacrament.”