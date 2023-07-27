COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On a day dedicated to bringing awareness about a looming disparity in the nation’s workforce, dozens gathered to watch the proclamation of change in the form of a signature by local business owners.

“I’m a Black woman, I’ve been in business, I’ve had jobs, and I know that I’ve been underpaid,” said Yaizmen Fayne, owner of RawYoga614.

Fayne was one of dozens gathered at Adelphi, the state’s only Black-owned bank, in Bronzeville, to sign the Columbus Commitment: Achieving Pay Equity on Black Women’s Equal Pay Day.

According to Pew Research Center, as of 2022, women earned, on average, 80% of what men earned. Some studies have revealed even more of a disparity for Black women, with some estimates estimating Black women earn just 58 cents for every dollar a white man earns.

“Until we understand that equity and pay equity is a human right, we will always have this gap that exists,” Love Benton, equity manager for the City of Columbus, said.

Benton, a racial scholar and adjunct professor at Columbus State Community College, told NBC4 the roots of pay inequity are deep — with systemic racism being a driving force. She said the pledge to close the wage gap and achieve pay equity for working women, signed by nearly 400 businesses to date, is a step in the right direction.

Organizations who have signed the pay equity commitment include AEP, Cardinal Health, the Columbus Chamber of Commerce, COSI and Ohio State University. Find a full list of organizations here.