COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – More Ukrainians are fleeing their country by the minute, with the United Nations estimating more than 2 million have fled the country since the start of the Russian invasion.

Agencies in central Ohio are working to figure out how they can help.

Some Ukrainians living in the region are already helping and there are more they are trying to get here, and just this week, they received additional funding to help their efforts.

“It’s truly heartbreaking, the level of family separation is nothing that we have seen before,” said Nadia Kasvin, cofounder of Us Together, a central Ohio resettlement agency.

Kasvin came from Ukraine 28 years ago.

“Everybody wants the end to this as soon as possible,” she said. “It’s been tremendous human suffering.”

The federal government has announced plans to support Ukrainians already in the United States, but not resettlement plans for those who are not. Kasvin hopes the United States commits to welcoming refugees.

“We are obviously open to resettling more as a result of this crisis, but we don’t have a process for that yet,” Kasvin said.

Us Together has helped 14 Ukrainian refugees get to central Ohio just days before the invasion started on Feb. 24. According to Kasvin, the 14 people have family in central Ohio and came through the Lautenburg Amendment, a federal program that has been around since 1990.

“Fourteen is a small number, but it’s 14 lives,” Kasvin said.

Columbus City Council approved $100,000 this week for Us Together and Community Refugee and Immigration Services to help with potentially more Ukrainian efforts and other refugees.

“These funds are for these organizations to build capacity to ensure as conflicts continue to happen, that Columbus can stay a welcoming city,” said Columbus Councilmember Lourdes Barroso de Padilla.

“This is only one of the latest crises that is happening around the world, and as we are talking about this current crisis, we also want to bring awareness to the other conflicts around the world,” Kasvin said.

Ohio is planning a March 17 summit to prepare for the possibility of welcoming refugees.