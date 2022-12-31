COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – It’s an extra special New Year’s Eve for one central Ohio family.

The family of five-month-old twins Kason and Ky’air Thomas held a celebration Saturday after the boys were the subject of a statewide Amber Alert just days before Christmas.

“Ky’air, I’m like ‘Ky’air is here,’ because I can’t describe how I was feeling,” said Wilhelmina Barnett, the twin’s mother. “It was a lot, it was overwhelming, but finding Ky’air, I had some hope. I just prayed and prayed and me and Chez, we just continued to look for them day and night. We had faith, we had people out here looking as well, so I didn’t lose hope.”

The boys were first reported missing on Dec. 19, when the children’s mother’s running car was stolen from the Short North. A few hours later, Ky’air was found in a parking lot at Dayton International Airport, but there was no sign of Kason.

On Dec. 22, police announced the arrest of the suspect in the case, Nalah Jackson, but still no word on if Kason had been found, until just a few hours later, when the boy was discovered inside the stolen vehicle outside of a Papa John’s pizza restaurant in Indianapolis.

Now, the boys are back home, and the family is celebrating everyone being together for the new year.

“I just couldn’t ask for anything else,” Barnett said. “I’m just so thankful to have my boys back.”

Barnett said her children have a special “twin connection,” saying Ky’air was not sleeping well during the days that Kason was still missing.

After the celebration, the family plans to spend time together over the New Year holiday, Barnett said.