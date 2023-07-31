COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Rev. Leon L. Troy, a celebrated Columbus pastor and civic leader, has died, according to a social media post from the King Arts Complex.

Troy was pastor emeritus of Second Baptist Church, the oldest Black Baptist church in Columbus. He became the church’s pastor in the mid-1970s, serving there until his retirement.

In 1983, he was appointed by Mayor Dana G. Rinehart to be a special assistant to the mayor on community affairs. He also served as the first Black fire chaplain for the City of Columbus and received the Governor’s Award in 1974 for Community Actions from former Ohio Gov. John L. Gilligan.

He was born in Cleveland and received his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Toledo, his Bachelor of Divinity degree from Oberlin Graduate School of Theology, and his doctorate from Vanderbilt University.

In addition to Second Baptist Church, Troy ministered at First Baptist Church in Oxford, Ebenezer Baptist Church in Sandusky, and the Second Baptist Church in Warren.

Troy and his wife Berniece were inducted into the Franklin County Senior Citizens Hall of Fame in 2007 and he was inducted into the Columbus Hall of Fame in 2021.

“It is with a heavy heart that we pay tribute to a Columbus Treasure, Reverend Leon L. Troy,” the King Arts Complex posted. “Affectionately known as ‘Papa Troy’ to so many, Reverend Troy was a GIANT in Columbus. Words such as Pastor, spiritual leader, change agent, advocate, servant leader, and friend describe Reverend Troy. Much like Dr. King, he was a drum major for peace and equality.”

During Monday’s Columbus City Council meeting, Council President Shannon Hardin paid tribute to Troy.

“Rev. Troy was a legend, an icon, a giant in this community who certainly led us in the faith community, but also, as an African American, led in this body, in this building as an adviser to the mayor some 40 years ago,” he said.

When he was inducted into the Columbus Hall of Fame, Troy said, “I was very blessed when I came to Columbus to be introduced to some very fine people, had the chance to work with some of the top city people.”