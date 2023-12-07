COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – NBC4’s Firefighters For Kids Toy Drive is right around the corner and people across the community have gathered their toys to donate Saturday morning, including staff at Columbus City Schools.

They’ve been collecting all kinds of toys for weeks now.

“It’s the bus drivers’ and custodians’ and other district classified staff’s way of giving back to the kids we represent. The kids we have in our school buildings, that we pick up every day,” said Lois Carson, the president of CCS Employees Association.

Carlson said bus drivers had the original idea a few years ago, but staff throughout the school district loved the idea and wanted to join in.

“We just like to give back to the community and show that we value and respect our community that we live and work in,” said Carson.

In the past, CCS staff brought two school buses full of toys, and they hope to do it again this year.

“We have bicycles, we have little toys, we have big toys,” said Carson. “So the bus is completely full with toys and when we get it over there, we just hand it over to channel 4 to say we’ve stuffed this bus on behalf of Columbus City Schools.”

Some of the toys collected at the toy drive will go back to CCS students. District staff said they love knowing that some of their own kids will benefit from their efforts.

“It is our way to really show that we support the kids across the city of Columbus as well as Columbus City Schools. The bus driver is typically the first face all of our babies see and the last face that our babies see,” Carson said.

The 45th annual NBC4 Firefighters For Kids Toy Drive is happening on Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at CAS on Olentangy River Road.

Columbus City Schools staff will be arriving with their bus just after 10 a.m.