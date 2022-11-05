COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On Saturday, Columbus City Schools received a considerable boost to support music programs offered during the school year, thanks to grants from Save The Music Foundation.

Save The Music Foundation (STM) is a nonprofit focused on ensuring all students have access to music education. In the weekend event, 125 students from Columbus Afrocentric Early College, Columbus Gifted Academy, Duxberry Alternative Elementary School, and Indian Springs Elementary School participated in the event.

Each school will receive a comprehensive musical instrument package consisting of new instruments and equipment for their music classrooms and programmatic support for music teachers. It was the first-time students and teachers have been able to participate in this event since the pandemic began.

“I practiced at home and got music books from the library, and we played on zoom and that was interesting,” said one participant. The money is much needed, according to event organizer Dr. Betty Hill.

“When we came out of the pandemic, we had an unbelievable interest in string instruments,” said Hill, “we couldn’t keep up with the demand so that really inspired us to reach out and have them help us meet the demand.”

The event wrapped up with a concert by groups of students as well as several musicians. In 2022, Save the Music delivered grants to 166 schools with a total enrollment of 82,187 students.

“Save The Music Foundation is thrilled to announce our partnership with Columbus City Schools,” said Jaclyn Rudderow, Senior Director of School Programs for Save The Music. “We are dedicated to ensuring all elementary students in Columbus have equitable access to learning the violin, viola, or cello during the school day and look forward to building upon this initial investment.”

