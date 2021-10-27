COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Northland High School teacher has been arrested and charged with one count of compelling prostitution.

According to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, 60-year old Robert Pea of Columbus was arrested Wednesday morning by the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force.

Officials say Pea contacted a minor through an online ad and “engaged in sexual activity for hire.”

According to the complaint, police say they received tips about a girl who was a possible sex trafficking victim. Through interviews, subpoenas, and cellphone records, police say Pea became a person of interest, and was arrested after they interviewed him.

The charge is a felony of the third degree and is part of an ongoing human trafficking investigation, according to police.

A Columbus City Schools spokesperson said Pea has been employed with the district since August 1998, most recently as a social studies teacher, and boys bowling and golf coach. She said he will remain out of the classroom and will receive no pay until the criminal charges are resolved.